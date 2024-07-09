Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Daktronics worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Daktronics by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daktronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Daktronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $635.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12.

About Daktronics

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.