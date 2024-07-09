Insider Buying: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Buys 3,718 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $304.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.42%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $3,852,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 570,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,133 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 148,368 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 276,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

