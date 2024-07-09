Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1) Insider Blake Burton Purchases 1,282,051 Shares

Adisyn Ltd (ASX:AI1 – Get Free Report) insider Blake Burton acquired 1,282,051 shares of Adisyn stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$26,923.07 ($18,191.26).

Adisyn Ltd, a technology and data sciences company, operates in the data center, cloud, and software business in Australia. The company offers networking, colocation, email spam filtering, and security related products, as well as cloud desktops, servers, and storage products. It also provides voice over internet protocol telephony, dedicated servers, cloud connect backups, Office 365 backups, and cloud connect replication products.

