Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Jane Gavan Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 1.7 %

D.UN opened at C$17.59 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.33.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.