Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 158,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arlo Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.