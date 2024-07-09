Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $24,404,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.5 %

LUV opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

