Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 376,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 0.1 %

NSP stock opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

