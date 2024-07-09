Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

