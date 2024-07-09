Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $861,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 81.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Globe Life by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Globe Life by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

