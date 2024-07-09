ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 159 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.1 %

ANSS opened at $327.64 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.75 and a 200-day moving average of $334.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

