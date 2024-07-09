Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Major Shareholder Buys $55,563.76 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,774.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexander Schornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Alexander Schornstein bought 4,562 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,066.98.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASMB. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

