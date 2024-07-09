GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Merline Saintil Sells 1,182 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merline Saintil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 280.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

