Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Senior Officer Hue Tran Sells 30,000 Shares

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00.

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.32 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.53.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

