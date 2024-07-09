Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 3,472 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,198.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

OCCI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.49%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.