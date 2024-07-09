Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 3,472 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,198.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.
- On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.
- On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.
- On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.
- On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $266.64.
- On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.
- On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.
- On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.
OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %
OCCI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.49%.
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
