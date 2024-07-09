Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.
  • On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.
  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

Renovaro stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Renovaro Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

