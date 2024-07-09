Insider Selling: Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,126.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

Renovaro stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.60. Renovaro Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

