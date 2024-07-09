Donald Zurbay Sells 5,875 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

