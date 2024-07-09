Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Joo Mi Kim Sells 634 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.01. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.67 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Qualys by 36.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Qualys by 192.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

