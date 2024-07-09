Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Insider Sells $67,383.82 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.