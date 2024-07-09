Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,096 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $174,817.28.

On Thursday, May 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,205 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $342,640.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $358,792.40.

Shares of BRZE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braze by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

