Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,877,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,338,695.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,877,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,338,695.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $344,266.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,552.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,045 shares of company stock worth $22,540,375 in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

