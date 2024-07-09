Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.37% of Semler Scientific worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Semler Scientific by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Semler Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Semler Scientific stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $224.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading

