Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1,207.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

