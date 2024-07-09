Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 106 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.91 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

