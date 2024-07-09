Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,520 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $30,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $305,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $108.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

