Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

