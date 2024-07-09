Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.42 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Universal Health Services worth $30,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

