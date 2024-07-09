Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 8,783 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

