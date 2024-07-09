Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 7,760 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 357.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Kforce worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KFRC opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $74.79.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

