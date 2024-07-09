Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of F5 worth $30,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,330,872,000 after buying an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in F5 by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,446,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $15,350,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total value of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,992,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

