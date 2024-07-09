Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $31,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,289,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Credicorp by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAP opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.49. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

