Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 6,650 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 172.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $239.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.