Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,881 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after buying an additional 777,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after buying an additional 916,574 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

