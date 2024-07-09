Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $16,699,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,169,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $262.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

