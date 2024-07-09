Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

