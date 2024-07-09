SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,410 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

