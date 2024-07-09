Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,030 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of -155.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.
VYGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
