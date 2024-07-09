Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,125 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

