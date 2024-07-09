Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $951,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

IP stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

