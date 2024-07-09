Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORI opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

