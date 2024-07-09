Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €15.19 ($16.51) and traded as low as €14.12 ($15.34). Engie shares last traded at €14.29 ($15.53), with a volume of 6,599,654 shares trading hands.
Engie Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.19.
Engie Company Profile
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.
