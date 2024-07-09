Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 101,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 261,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

VGR stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

