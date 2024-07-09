Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95,577 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 0.3 %

WAT stock opened at $285.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

