Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 213 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FDS opened at $417.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.57 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $421.60 and a 200-day moving average of $445.44.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

