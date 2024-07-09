Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 16,164 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

