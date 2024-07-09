Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,588 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADP opened at $233.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

