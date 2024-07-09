Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,404 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

