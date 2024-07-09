O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 387 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

