Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,701 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after buying an additional 888,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

