Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

