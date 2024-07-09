Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.78. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 398,903 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

Chimerix Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Articles

